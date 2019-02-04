New England Patriots win sixth Super Bowl title
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have picked up their sixth Super Bowl title.
The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 in the lowest scoring Super Bowl game in history.
FINAL: The @Patriots WIN @SuperBowl LIII! #SBLIII (by @Lexus) pic.twitter.com/3S2Vc91dyR
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
New England receiver Julian Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP after making ten catches for a total of 141 yards.
Quarterback Brady and head coach Bill Belichuck have now won six titles together with the Patriots.
Tom Brady reacts to winning his SIXTH @SuperBowl ring! 🐐#SBLIII #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/8rMqGxqWxg
— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
