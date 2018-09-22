;
2017 BEA Winners
New details about the man arrested in connection with the murder of mobster Angelo Musitano

Hamilton police say 27-year-old Jabril Abdalla was arrested without incident at his Hamilton home. CHCH has learned that Jabril Abdalla was a student at Mohawk College and had finished one year of a three-year marketing course in the business school. He also worked part time this past summer in the David Braley athletic centre for summer camps for kids.

He was fired today when the college learned of the charges he faces. The charges include first degree murder and conspiracy to kill Angelo Musitano.

Abdalla is considered a hired gun, not a ringleader. He also faces murder and attempted murder and conspiracy charges for Mila Barberi and her boyfriend who were gunned down in Vaughan shortly before Musitano’s murder. The boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, was the target but he survived.

Two others face the same charges but are thought to be in Mexico or dead. Michael Cudmore was reportedly the one holding the gun in the Musitano murder. Daniel Tomassetti, unlike the others, had no previous criminal record and ran a travel company.

Mob writer James Dubro says Hamilton has been at the heart of mob activity for a century, and it appears that a few factions are now fighting.

“Normally you can arrange a hit so the person disappears. You don’t have to do it at their homes in front of their families. I think there’s a personal element to the feud but it’s mostly about money.”

Albert Iavarone was shot in his driveway while his family was home last week, similar to Musitano’s murder. Dubro’s mob contacts say Iavarone’s brother is thought to have played a role in Musitano’s murder.

Dubro expects to see more murders. He says Angelo’s brother Pat Musitano is a likely target. Pat’s house was sprayed with gunfire shortly after his brother’s murder.



