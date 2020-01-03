New Cannabis Products On The Way

The Ontario Cannabis Store unveiled new products today including vapes, edibles, oils and teas, but warns availability will be limited initially. The agency which supplies the province’s licenced outlets says the new products will go on sale starting Monday but expects to sell out within the first week.

The OSC says there will be a deeper assortment of vape products at first which suppliers have already developed. Soft chews, chocolates and confectionery items will be available in smaller quantities until producers ramp up.

Pricing for chocolate bars and teas will start in the $7 range. The OSC says product information including potency and allergens will be clearly labelled.

The OSC lost $42 million in its first year of operation but chalks that up to initial infrastructure costs. It says it’s on track to make money in its second year with the promise of more financial details to be provided in the province’s spring budget