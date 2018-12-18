New Bernie Morelli Recreation centre

Monday was the grand opening of the highly-anticipated Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre in central Hamilton, right across from Tim Hortons field.

The centre is named after the late Bernie Morelli, who was a longtime Hamilton city councillor for the ward. Morelli was known for his passion for this community and had a goal of building a state of the art seniors centre.

The 54 000 square feet recreation centre officially opened Monday after two years of construction. $25 million city dollars funded the project, which boasts a new 6300 square foot gymnasium and two fitness studios, all with a heavy focus on seniors. The floors of the gym and the walking track are also made of a special compound that has more shock absorption and easier on the joints.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there will also be 55+ days at the centre with special activities like card games and social events.

Bernie Custis high school which is adjacent to the new community centre, is scheduled to open in September 2019. It’s still under construction, and is all part of this re-development across from Tim Hortons Field.

Jimmy Thompson pool, the oldest in the city, is also now connected to the new facility and is fully accessible to those with mobility issues.

Beginning in the new year, an outdoor ice rink will be ready for use, which will be used as a splash pad in the summer.

Registration is open for the centre, with a slew of weekly programming to choose from. Programming will begin on January 7th.