New anti-bullying measures put in place to stop abuse in schools

As the province released new measures to combat bullying in schools, parents and students here in hamilton are weighing in on the issue that has become deadly in the city. This after a PA day yesterday for the Hamilton Wentworth District School board, that focused on teaching educators new strategies to stop the abuse.

This week, the province implemented five new measures to prevent and combat bullying. They include training teachers on de-escalation techniques and reviewing school reporting practices.

The Hamilton Wentworth District School Board says the tragic death of Devan Selvey, in October, led them to ask the province to have yesterday’s PA day focus on bullying instead of math, adding that teachers received a refresher on fostering safe and inclusive environments and responding to inappropriate behaviour.