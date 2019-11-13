New 72-storey Niagara Falls hotel

Niagara Falls city councillors have approved an application to develop a 72-storey building.

Councillors say the building will be a “landmark” and “world renowned” and will be used as both a residential unit and a hotel.

The building will be constructed on Stanley avenue between Dixon and Dunn Sts.

The city had tried to build on that area in April of 2000 for a 30-storey hotel but 9-11 tourist attacks the next year caused a drop in tourism and impacted the financial backing to complete it.

The new development will have 487 hotel rooms and 275 condos.