Netflix warns ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with this Bird Box Challenge’

Netflix had to release a statement after people were walking outside blindfolded, in what is known as the Bird Box Meme Challenge.

The challenge was modelled after the popular Nextflix movie Bird Box, staring Sandra Bullock, who has to wear a blindfold every time she is outside to avoid looking at mysterious creatures that have invaded human society, because if you see it you die. The movie of course is fiction and although it should go without saying, people should not walk outside blindfolded.

People trying the challenge have ended up hurting themselves, while others even ended up in the hospital.

Bird Box has been streamed over 45 million times already.



