Netflix leads Golden Globe nominations – here’s the list

Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story”

leads the 77th Golden Globes with six nominations including best

motion picture, drama.

Netflix dominated Monday’s nominations with four films vying for

best film in the drama and comedy or musical categories: “The

Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “”The Two Popes” and “Dolemite Is

My Name.” Netflix led all companies with 17 total nominations.

Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson and Tim Allen announced the

nominees for the Jan. 5 show, which honours achievements in film and

television.

The nominees for best drama film are: “The Irishman”;

“Marriage Story”; “1917”; “Joker”; “The Two Popes.”

The nominees for best comedy or musical film are: “Dolemite Is

My Name”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Knives Out”; “Once Upon a Time …

in Hollywood”; “Rocketman.” The nominees for best animated film

are: “Frozen 2”; “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”;

“The Lion King”; “Missing Link”; “Toy Story 4.”

The nominees for best drama TV series are: “Big Little Lies”;

“The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Morning Show”:

“Succession.”

The nominees for best comedy TV series are: “Barry”: Fleabag”;

“The Kominsky Method”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “The

Politician.”

The nominees for best limited series or TV movie are:

“Catch-22”; “Chornobyl”; “Fosse/Verdon”; “The Loudest

Voice”; “Unbelievable.” The nominees for best actor in a

television drama are: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Kit Harington,

“Game of Thrones”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Tobias Menzies,

“The Crown”; Billy Porter, “Pose.”

The nominees for best actress in a TV musical or comedy:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in

Central Florida”; Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”; Phoebe

Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag.”

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. “The

Irishman” last week won best film from the New York Film Critics

Circle and the National Board of Review. “Marriage Story”

virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January

5. Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister

Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” will receive the

Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen

DeGeneres.