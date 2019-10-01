Neighbours say they received no warning for demolition in Hamilton’s industrial area

UPDATE

“City staff are concerned, based on the evidence we have seen, that the demolition does not appear to have had sufficient dust mitigation in place and that the demolition may have been in contravention of MOECP requirements.

Staff from the Building Division have advised the MOECP of our concerns, and have been in regular contact throughout the day with staff from the MOECP who are on-site undertaking an investigation.

City staff has also requested from the MOECP any information they may have with respect to any contamination or pollutants that may have been contained within the dust plume, and we are awaiting this information from the MOECP”.

City of Hamilton’s information update

People living in Hamilton’s Industrial area are furious after the demolition of a former steel building sent a cloud of dust over their neighbourhood.

The Ministry of Environment was back on-site investigating.

Nicole Martin was at the scene on Sherman Avenue, where residents say they weren’t given any advance warning.