;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls club of Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: drowning, hamilton, Kiwanis Boys & Girls club of Hamilton, pool


Two children have been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club on Ellis avenue in Hamilton.

Police and emergency services were called to the club just after 7:00 pm Friday evening.

According to reports, one child was unconscious and the other was without vital signs. Lifeguards from the facility rescued the two young children from the pool.

They were taken to hospital and a statement from the boys & girls club says both children are safe.

The Kiwanis club was closed for the remainder of the evening.

 



LATEST STORIES

Near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls club of Hamilton

Sweetener almost kills Dundas dog

James Scordino found guilty of first degree murder

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php