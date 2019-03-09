Near drowning at the Kiwanis Boys & Girls club of Hamilton

Two children have been taken to hospital after a near drowning incident at the Kiwanis Boys and Girls Club on Ellis avenue in Hamilton.

Police and emergency services were called to the club just after 7:00 pm Friday evening.

According to reports, one child was unconscious and the other was without vital signs. Lifeguards from the facility rescued the two young children from the pool.

They were taken to hospital and a statement from the boys & girls club says both children are safe.

The Kiwanis club was closed for the remainder of the evening.