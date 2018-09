This morning we welcomed Tabitha Langel, owner of Tall Grass Prairie Bakery and Grass Roots Prairie Kitchen, and Steffen Zinn, the owner of Red Ember Common and Red Ember Pizza Truck, to showcase some of the best organic ingredients during National Organic Harvest Month.

Follow Tall Grass Prairie Bakery on Instagram & Facebook

Follow Red Ember Common on Instagram and Facebook

Follow The Forks on Instagram & Facebook