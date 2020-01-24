National concert celebrates the diversity and richness of Canada

A very unique and very Canadian musical tour wraps up its public performances tonight in St. Catharines.

The Mosaique Project features music written by 14 Canadian composers, each inspired by a particular region of Canada.

The national concert has been touring the last two years in concert halls, schools and for elders.

During each performance, the audience is encouraged to create artwork inspired by the music they hear.

The tour wraps up tonight at FirstOntario performing arts centre in St. Catharines.

There are very few seats left, but the concert will be live streamed at 7:30 p.m. To watch the live stream, click here.