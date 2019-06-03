;
NASA astronaut takes timelapse video of earth

VIDEO: NASA has released a stunning timelapse video of earth. It was recently taken by astronaut Nick Hague from the International Space Station. The video squeezes a 30-minute trip over earth into 60 seconds, covering the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic. Monday is a busy day on the International Space Station. The Space-X Dragon Cargo-Craft is departing. Astronauts and researchers are also doing a number of research projects and lab work.



