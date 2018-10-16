;
Naked man who jumped into shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium linked to assault

Category: Toronto
Police say a man who stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is also wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

A number of videos posted to social media show a man swimming in the tank as sharks pass underneath. A security guard can be heard yelling at him to get out of the water.

According to The Canadian Press, the aquarium says the man was with a woman when he entered and exited the facility, but he left behind his jacket and T-shirt as he scrambled to leave before police officers arrived.

Police are looking for 37-year-old David Weaver, of Nelson, British Columbia.

They say Weaver is also wanted in connection with an alleged assault at another location earlier Friday evening that seriously injured a man.

Weaver is described five-foot-ten, 220 lbs, with a heavy build, shaved head, goatee, and is missing a front tooth.

He is believed to be driving a green Dodge Caravan with a British Columbia licence plate number PL120G.



