Mustang seized after driver caught going 82 km/h over speed limit

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after a vehicle was caught going 82 km/h over the posted speed limit in Hamilton.

Police say a Ford Mustang was pulled over on Saturday on Nikola Telsa Blvd. near Ottawa St.

They say the vehicle was clocked going 142 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The Hamilton man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his Ford Mustang was seized for the same amount of time.

He was charged with stunt driving and speeding and is scheduled to appear in court in November.

If found guilty in court, the penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 – $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.