Music lovers gathered in the city of Thorold to rock out to Blues on the Battlefield

It features performances from local favorites and newcomers to the city. Mayor Terry Ugulini helps to organize the festival with community members.

The band “Pretzel Logic” headlines the rock and roll lineup while “J-R Soars and the Red Hots” headline the blues.

Ugulini says the park will be jam-packed for fireworks tomorrow kicking off at 10:15.

Local favorite bands “Veranda Beach” and “Vinyl Flux” will also hit the stage, following a day of blues music and games for kids.