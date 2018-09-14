Mural city

Over the past couple years, Hamilton has seen dozens of murals appear in the city. People in the community think these giant works of art make Hamilton unique, like ‘Gateway’ on James south. The latest city funded mural was designed by Hamilton born artists.

“We hope it serves as a welcome to residents and newcomers.”

A second city funded mural is located in Carter park, it represents the natural and historical characteristics of the area.

Mural art has become increasingly popular especially because the city has a grant program that allows businesses to apply for up to $20 000 in “Building Art Funding”.

Kayla Whitney volunteered to paint murals for the mission services buildings. “You just put a little bit of paint on something and it completely changes it and changes everyone’s feeling about the space”.

She and some of her friends have organized a mural walk which will take place September 23rd to explore some of downtown’s art pieces and the stories behind them.