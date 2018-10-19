Municipal Election: Ward 3

Hamilton’s Ward 3 has been held by Councillor Matthew Green since 2014, but he won’t be the incumbent this upcoming election, instead running for the NDP federally next year in Hamilton Centre. With days to go until the election, CHCH has been profiling the wards in Hamilton.

Diana Weeks has more.

There are 13 candidates running for Ward 3:

Milena Balta, milenabalta.ca

Alain Bureau, ABureauWard3

Laura Farr, laurafarr.ca

Brendan Kavanaugh, N/A

Ned Kuruc, nedkuruc.com

Tony Lemma, tonylemma.ca

Nrinder Naan, nrinder.ca

Stephen Rowe, N/A

Amanda Salonen, amandaforward3.com

Dan Smith, dansmithforward3

Kristeen Sprague, kristeensprague.ca