Municipal election advanced polling begins

The municipal election is just over two weeks away, and some Hamiltonians are taking time out of the Thanksgiving long weekend to vote in advanced polls.

For those who may be busy on election night, which is October 22nd, you can head out to advance polls on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday in Hamilton. To find out where you can vote and what you need to bring, head to the city of Hamilton’s website or if you’re in Halton or Niagara the regional websites have that information as well.

Kelly Botelho says that many voting today say they are casting their ballot based on key issues.



