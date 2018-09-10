Shots fired at 2 people inside vehicle on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police are searching for multiple suspects after two people were shot at while sitting in a parked vehicle on Hamilton Mountain.

It happened at a plaza on Limeridge Rd. West between West 5th and Garth streets around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a male suspect shot at the pair while they were parked in the parking lot. No one was injured.

Officers are looking for a silver vehicle and a dark coloured vehicle that fled the scene and are believed to be involved in the shooting.

“At this time Police have a description of one suspect who was described as a black male, tall, with a slim build, and wearing a black coloured shirt with a white design on the back,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

Investigators say the suspect is considered armed.

Two people were held at the scene but were later released after it was determined they were not involved in the shooting.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and say there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-3851.