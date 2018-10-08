Multiple crashes on Thanksgiving Long Weekend

A deadly 48 hours on provincial highways. Two triple fatal crashes in Southern Ontario. The latest happened in Rockwood near Guelph last night. OPP have confirmed the ages and genders of the people who died, but say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A red Sedan destroyed and 3 people are dead.

A 35 year old man was killed instantly, a 17 year old boy and the 45 year old woman who was driving died in hospital.

After a crash involving a white pick up truck on Wellington Road 44 in Rockwood near Guelph.

The Ontario Provincial Police say the three people killed were from Fergus, the 50 year old man from Barrie who was driving the pick up, walked away from the crash unharmed.

Those who live nearby the area where the crash happened, on Wellington Road 44 say the bends in the road make it dangerous especially from those who may be speeding.

OPP collision investigators are still trying to determine what exactly caused the crash.

Meanwhile, two of the three people who were killed in an early morning crash near Port Perry yesterday have been identified by friends as 59 year old Walter Rose and 55 year old Wendy Ho. A 44 year old woman was also killed and two others were injured.

Both deadly crashes making for a tragic Thanksgiving weekend.

The fatal crashes come on the heels of the OPP launching “Operation Impact”, an initiative reminding drivers to be vigilant during the Thanksgiving long weekend.