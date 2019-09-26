Multiple-alarm fire on Hamilton Mountain deemed ‘accidental’

A multiple-alarm fire at a residential care facility on Hamilton Mountain has left numerous residents without a home.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on Concession St. near Upper Wentworth St.

The fire burned for several hours sending large plumes of black smoke into the air that could be seen in the lower city.

The home was evacuated and all residents safely made their way outside. Police say there were no reported injuries.

There were several road closures in the area while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office was initially contacted “due to concerns raised” about the fire being suspicious.

However, through the investigation, the Hamilton Police Service and the Hamilton Fire Department determined the cause was “accidental.”

The Fire Marshal was called off and did not attend the scene.

All roads were reopened around 7:30 p.m. and a fire truck remained on scene to monitor any hotspots.