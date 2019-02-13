;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down WB lanes on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Halton
Tags: crash, highway 25, highway 401, milton

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are shut down in Milton after a multi-vehicle collision.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says roughly 15 passenger vehicles and seven transport trucks were involved in the crash that happened shortly after noon Wednesday, just west of Highway 25.

“If you are travelling westbound you want to get off before you hit Highway 25. We have tows on scene but we need heavy tows,” said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a periscope video.

Video from the scene shows a long backlog of vehicles behind the massive crash and several tow trucks lined up on the shoulder.

“We’re not even able to get to the front of the scene obviously because of the jam up of traffic,” said Schmidt. “There are hundreds or thousands of people stuck in traffic here right now. So unfortunately, everyone’s going to have to wait and be patient.”

There have been no reports of any injuries. Ontario Provincial Police is investigating along with Halton Regional Police Service.

All eastbound lanes are currently still open.



LATEST STORIES

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down WB lanes on Hwy. 401 in Milton

Police investigate ‘swatting’ incident at Oakville high school

Purdy nice gifts

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php