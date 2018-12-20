MPPs Approve Legislation To Head Off OPG Strike or Lockout
Members of Ontario’s provincial parliament have approved legislation to avert a possible strike by unionized Ontario Power Generation Employees, or lockout. The 72 to 35 vote passed just before noon, effectively sending the contract dispute to arbitration. Legislators were called back from their Christmas break over the issue, the Ford government calling it necessary to ensure that Ontario’s continued to have reliable power over the holiday period. The opposition called it fear mongering.
