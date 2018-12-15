Moving Truck stolen in Halton part of crime spree

Three men, working as furniture movers, were in the back of a 26 foot truck, when a stranger got in the drivers seat and took off.

A 31 year old man is facing a list of charges after what police say was a crime spree this morning in the Halton region. Police say the man attempted to hijack two other cars, before taking off in the truck.

The chase ended at the Longos on Walkers Line in Burlington. A Ryder truck had been stolen from some men, who were moving furniture in a nearby neighbourhood.

The movers say it happened on Creek Way- a residential neighbourhood near Upper Middle and Appleby Line. They say they were moving furniture for a customer, and as they were standing in the back of the truck, it started to move.

One of the movers stayed in the back, with the door open, the ramp dragging along the road.

The mover managed to jump out without getting hurt. The truck eventually went on the QEW, being pursued by police. Police say William James Pelton, from Paris, was arrested after he stopped the truck at the Longos.

The movers say the furniture appears to be intact, but the trucks ramp is broken.

Before the man stole the truck, police say he was driving around in a stolen Honda CRV, failing to remain at the scene of an accident in Oakville and attempting to steal a car from a man in Milton, and another car from a woman in Burlington, before he got behind the wheel of the truck.

Police say they were involved in two different pursuits with the same man this morning.

Pelton has been charged with flight from police, robbery, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and three counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle among other charges.