Mountain Mosque remembers shooting victims

It’s an act of solidarity to remember the 50 Muslim worshipers who were gunned down at two mosques in New Zealand on Friday.

A vigil was held earlier tonight at the Mountain Mosque in Hamilton to honour the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack.

Fifty people were killed at two different mosques in New Zealand on Friday, dozens of others were injured. It’s the county’s deadliest mass shooting. The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has since vowed to ban assault weapons, and promised that the government will pay for the burial costs of the victims, as well as support the victims families financially.

Police say the man behind the terrorist attack is 28 year old Australian native Brenton Harrison Tarrant. Tarrant has been charged with murder and appeared in court two days ago. During his court appearance, he did not speak, but made a signal with his hand that is associated with white supremacy.