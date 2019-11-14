Motorola brings back iconic Razr flip phone

Motorola is bringing back its iconic Razr flip phone.

The company is adapting its historical design for a smartphone with a foldable screen. It works with a specially-engineered hinge. There is also a second “quick view” screen on the front so when the phone is flipped close, you can still see pictures and texts.

Motorola’s new Razr phone will be smaller than a regular smartphone until it’s unfolded to its full 6.2-inch size.

The idea is to make the phone more compact for carrying and storing when folded and not in use.

The phone will launch in the U.S. in January starting at $1,500.