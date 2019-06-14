;
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burlington crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt in a collision in Burlington early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Rd. just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The intersection remains closed as Halton police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the incident.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777, ext. 5065.



