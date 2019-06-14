Motorcyclist seriously injured in Burlington crash

A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt in a collision in Burlington early Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Guelph Line and Upper Middle Rd. just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say the collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

Serious collision investigation ongoing, intersection of Guelph Line/Upper Middle Rd Burlington. Only southbound traffic moving through. Police expected to be on scene for several hours. Pls avoid the area. ^kb — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 14, 2019

The driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The intersection remains closed as Halton police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the incident.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777, ext. 5065.