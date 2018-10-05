Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Norfolk County

A 38-year-old man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Norfolk County has died.

OPP were called to a crash on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling southbound when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an SUV.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the vehicle and collided with a tree.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died later in the day.

UPDATE- 38 yr old #motorcyle operator pronounced deceased in hospital after colliding head on with an SUV on Norfolk County Rd 30 in Middleton earlier this morning #NorfolkOPP continuing to investigate. #DriveSafe ^es pic.twitter.com/LuXmvz3zoI — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 5, 2018

Police have not released his identity but say he was from Tillsonburg.

Norfolk County Road 30 between Goshen Rd. and Plowman’s Line was closed for about five hours for the investigation.