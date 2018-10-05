;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Norfolk County

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: crash, motorcycle crash, norfolk county, ontario provincial police

norfolk motorcycle crash

 

A 38-year-old man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning in Norfolk County has died.

OPP were called to a crash on Norfolk County Road 30 in Middleton at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling southbound when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an SUV.

The motorcyclist was thrown off the vehicle and collided with a tree.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died later in the day.

Police have not released his identity but say he was from Tillsonburg.

Norfolk County Road 30 between Goshen Rd. and Plowman’s Line was closed for about five hours for the investigation.



LATEST STORIES

OPP cracks down on "Big Four" road fatality factors

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash in Norfolk County

SIU investigating death in St. Catharines

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php