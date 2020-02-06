Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Hamilton man, seriously injured woman

A 54-year-old man is facing charges in a fatal motorcycle crash that left a man dead and his elderly mother seriously injured.

Scott Watson, of Hamilton, has been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

It’s alleged Watson was driving a motorcycle around 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 when he struck 69-year-old Berkley James Wood and his elderly mother as they crossed Mohawk Rd. near Upper Gage Ave.

Wood later died in hospital and his 89-year-old mother is still recovering from her injuries.

At the time of the incident, police voiced their frustration with the public after it was revealed that some motorists had driven through the scene prior to police arrival.

Residents in the area were saddened to hear about the collision but said they were not surprised because of the traffic that regularly drives through the area.

Watson is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.

