Mother dislikes teen daughter’s friends, calls 911

Ontario Provincial Police is reminding residents about the importance of properly using 9-1-1 after a mother called to say she did not like the group of friends her daughter was hanging around.

Police say the call came in at 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Norfolk County.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that a 17-year-old female was going to spend time with friends and refused to stay home,” said OPP in a news release. “The mother of the teen did not like the friends she was spending time with and contacted 911.”

OPP is reinforcing the use of 911 is for police, fire, or medical emergencies when someone’s health, safety, or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress.

“Accidental calls or abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in the slower response to a real emergency, risking the safety of people who may need urgent help,” OPP added.