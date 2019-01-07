;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mother dislikes teen daughter’s friends, calls 911

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: crime, norfolk county, ontario provincial police, opp, police

Ontario Provincial Police is reminding residents about the importance of properly using 9-1-1 after a mother called to say she did not like the group of friends her daughter was hanging around.

Police say the call came in at 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Norfolk County.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that a 17-year-old female was going to spend time with friends and refused to stay home,” said OPP in a news release. “The mother of the teen did not like the friends she was spending time with and contacted 911.”

OPP is reinforcing the use of 911 is for police, fire, or medical emergencies when someone’s health, safety, or property is in jeopardy or a crime is in progress.

“Accidental calls or abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in the slower response to a real emergency, risking the safety of people who may need urgent help,” OPP added.



LATEST STORIES

Mother dislikes teen daughter’s friends, calls 911

Special weather statement in effect for Southern Ontario

Stoney Creek man charged in Beamsville stabbing

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php