Mother charged with first-degree murder in death of baby girl

Niagara police have charged a mother with first-degree murder in the death of her baby girl.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the area of Barker St. and Dorchester Rd. in Niagara Falls for reports of a sudden death.

Emergency crews found a six-month-old girl without vital signs. The infant was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Niagara Falls mother charged with first degree murder in the death of her 6 month old baby girl. Details on @morninglive @CHCHNews pic.twitter.com/MArzog6jbY — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) October 3, 2019

The child’s mother, a 25-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Police say her name will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The woman is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing at a St. Catharines court on Thursday.