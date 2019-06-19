More than 400 health-sector workers being laid off in Ontario

More than 400 administrative health-sector workers are being laid off as the Ontario government moves to consolidate 20 agencies into one super-agency.

According to a spokesperson for Health Minister Christine Elliott, 416 people in “back-office positions” will lose their jobs and another 406 vacant positions will be eliminated.

The Progressive Conservative government announced late last year 14 local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario, and others would merge into one agency called Ontario Health.

“We understand that our plan will impact individuals’ lives,” said Elliott in a news release. “That’s why we have asked agencies to responsibly avoid filling vacant positions and accept early retirements to minimize the impact of the reorganization into Ontario Health. We are eliminating duplicative administration, and redirecting those savings to direct patient care. We can all agree that funding frontline services instead of duplicated administration will do more good for Ontarians and is a far better use of health care dollars.”

The government projects the cuts will save roughly $250 million this year.

Premier Doug Ford repeatedly promised during last year’s election there would be no job loses under his government.