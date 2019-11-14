More than $1,000 in hair products from Hamilton business, duo sought

Hamilton police are searching for a man and woman after cash, cigarettes and thousands of dollars in hair products were stolen during the summer.

Police allege the duo is responsible for four break and enters at local businesses.

The first incident happened at a Hasty Market on James St. North. Shortly after 4 p.m., a man and woman attempted to break in but were scared off by an audible alarm.

About an hour later, a hair salon on King St. was broken into and several thousands of dollars in hair products were stolen.

The third and fourth incidents happened at a small sandwich shop on King St. East on July 19 and September 23. Police say the thieves broke into the business and stole some cash.

Police are looking for a white male, with a shaved head, medium build, and tattoos on the right side of his neck and both forearms. The female suspect is described as having a slim build, with blonde shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991 or Det. Cst. Crichton at 905-546-8934.