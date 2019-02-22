‘More suspicious waste’ discovered by police in Brantford

(Police have located six illegal dump sites containing suspicious waste throughout the city of Brantford.)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a sixth site of illegally dumped suspicious waste has been found in Brant County.

Police say the most recent site was found on Cleaver Rd. near Colborne St. West around 3 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Investigators believe the items were dumped sometime between Feb. 9 and Feb. 20. “This site was similar to the ones located earlier in February in the County of Brant and city of Brantford,” said OPP in a news release.

On Feb. 4, police said dozens of containers full of industrial chemicals and unknown substances were found in three separate locations in the region.

A fourth site was then found by Brantford police on Glenwood Dr. and a fifth located by OPP on Powerline Rd. near the CN rail crossing.

Police say the sites contained several plastic gas containers, five-gallon plastic pales and plastic water containers full of unknown waste materials. All of the containers were wrapped and taped in heavy plastic or garbage bags.

Investigators say the containers may be associated with illegal drug labs.

Investigators are warning any residents who may come across similar substances to not approach them but call police to report the location.