More secondary school strikes planned

2020 is here and its back to school time in Ontario. But, some students will be getting another day off tomorrow. Nine school boards will be experiencing another one day strike Wednesday by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF). Included is the District School Board of Niagara. Its the fourth OSSTF one-day strike in just over a month. The dispute between the high school teachers and the Ford government shows no sign of resolution. Teachers say the key issues remaining are increased class sizes and the implementation of e-learning classes.