More school disruptions scheduled this week

There appears to be no end to the ongoing labour disputes between the Ford government and Ontario’s teachers’ unions. The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has now announced a fourth one-day strike this coming week. On Thursday, January 23rd, teachers will be off the job in Niagara, Halton, Avon-Maitland and Lakehead. Additional one-day strikes had already been announced from Monday to Wednesday in other jurisdictions. All four teachers’ unions in Ontario are staging legal job actions with contract talks stalled with the Doug Ford government.