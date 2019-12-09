More salads being recalled

You likely won’t find them on store shelves anymore, but chances are you have one or more in your fridge. There’s been another salad recall from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. This time it’s for the Fresh Express brand Sunflower Crisp Chopped Kit due to possible E. coli contamination. The agency says packages affected have best before dates up to and including December 7th. Lot codes begin with Z with Salinas as the source of the romaine lettuce. The E. Coli outbreak has already caused the illness of one person in Quebec. The products under recall were sold in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador.
