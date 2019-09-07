More hate at Hamilton’s City Hall

Those in attendance donned “Soldiers of Odin” jackets from Oshawa. A right-wing group that is alleged to hold anti-immigrant views.

Some online shared this photo saying “Mayor Eisenberger and Chief Girt, your poor response to hate in Hamilton helped this to happen in front of city hall today”.

In a video posted on social media, Hamilton police were seen speaking with some of the members.

But not before an exchange occurred with a group of counter-protesters. Councillor Maureen Wilson was amongst the other group that was trying to speak with the “Soldiers of Odin”.

This comes after months of protests and backlash stemming from violence at Hamilton’s Pride Festival in June.