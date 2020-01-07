More expensive coat thefts in Hamilton

The rash of high-end winter coat thefts in Hamilton continued Monday night. Police were called to two robberies in Hamilton’s north end, both in the Bayfront Park area. The first took place in the early evening, the second around midnight. There were no injuries in either robbery. Seventeen people have now reported that they were robbed of their coats which often have a retail value of a thousand dollars or more. They are most often Canada Goose or Moose Knuckles brands. Police say the victims were swarmed by a group of youths or someone brandished a weapon before stealing the coat. No arrests have been made.