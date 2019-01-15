;
2017 BEA Winners
More evidence on the importance of a good night’s sleep

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Journal of the American College of Cardiology, sleep, Tufts University

 

A new study may have you hitting the sack a little earlier than usual.

Researchers at Tufts University found getting less than six hours of sleep a night can increase the risk of damaging plaque buildup.

The study looked at nearly 4,000 men and woman in Spain.

It found those who slept less than six hours a night were 27 per cent more likely to have plaque buildup than those who slept seven to eight hours.

Similar results were found with people who had a poor quality sleep and woke up several times during the night.

Plaque puts people at risk not just for heart problems but also Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The study was released in Monday’s Journal of the American College of Cardiology.



