More details about Canadian’s death in Burkina Faso

More details have emerged about last week’s kidnapping and killing of a Canadian mining company executive in Burkina Faso.

An official with the West African country’s Ministry of Security says the gunmen who kidnapped Kirk Woodman of Halifax, Nova Scotia appears to have stolen items like cell phones, computers and money.

The theft implies the kidnapping may have been carried out by armed bandits, not terrorists.

As there are no witnesses and currently no one claiming responsibility, it remains unclear what took place in the hours before Woodman’s body was found riddled with bullets.

Woodman worked for Progress Minerals Inc., a Vancouver-based company.

He was found dead last Wednesday in Oudalan province, in the northern Sahel region.

He was kidnapped the night before by armed gunmen from a mining camp in Tiabongou.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

A second Canadian from Quebec, Edith Blais, is still missing in Burkina Faso.