Money raised for charity at Burlington’s Ribfest stolen from office

Halton police are investigating after money raised for charity was stolen in Burlington.

Police say the Rotary Club of Burlington Lakeshore was broken into during the overnight hours of Sept. 1 and 2.

They say someone forced their way into the office and stole a “large sum of cash” that was raised during Burlington’s Ribfest over the Labour Day weekend.

Police say the money was going to be used by the Rotary Club to support local community organizations and charities.

Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help police to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2316.