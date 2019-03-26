Mohawk College and McMaster University hosting a summit on climate change

A three day summit to share ideas, and push for more action against climate change is being hosted by Mohawk College and McMaster University environmental groups who hope participants will leave feeling inspired to do more to help protect the planet after the city of Hamilton declared a climate emergency.

Cities in action that’s the theme of the discussions about the environment over the next three days experts say there is no time to wait. The provincial government says recent reports and studies done on the rapid warming of the great lakes are a cause for concern, as well as their cleanliness.

One of the Ford governments first orders of business when they were elected was to get rid of carbon cap and trade. Green party leader Mike Schreiner says the PC’s are not protecting the environment. The goal of the summit is to inspire change within the cities and motivate citizens to do more.

A recent UN report finds that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would require rapid and far reaching change. The summit runs March 25th to March 28th, and will touch on a variety of areas like transportation, health and community, and their impacts on the environment.

The summit is being hosted at the Royal Botanical Gardens