Mixed reaction to the government’s plan to allow pot to be smoked in the same places as cigarettes

As some smokers in Hamilton are looking forward to being able to light up without being persecuted, police are working to adjust to a imminent reality where pot can be smoked out in the open.

The province annouccned that marijuanna use will mirror the smoke-free-Ontario act. That means people can light up wherever cigarette smoke is allowed. However, they must stay away from a list of locations including patios, child care facilities, cars with children inside, shelters, playgrounds and sports fields.

Right now being caught with 30 grams of pot would land a first offender with a $1000 fine and/or six months in jail. Come October 17th, police will have to adjust how they do their jobs.

“We certainly expect our officers to disengage with the nuisance type of smoking by-laws which may be enforced by local municipalities.” Chief Stephen Tanner, Halton police.