Mistrial Declared in Murder Case

On the first day of evidence, a Hamilton judge has declared a mistrial in the case against Justin Dumphrey who was being tried for the murder of Holly Hamilton.

A publication ban has been imposed on the reasons for the mistrial.

#BREAKING jury in JUstin Dumpfrey trial just told of mistrial. This is over — Lisa Hepfner (@LisaHepfnerCHCH) January 17, 2020

The jury in the case was selected on Monday with the trial expected to last four weeks, starting today.

Hamilton’s body was found in the trunk of her car parked in an east Hamilton garage in an East Hamilton in January of 2017. She and Dumphrey had a four year old daughter and had previously been in a relationship with a history of violence.