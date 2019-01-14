;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mississauga man facing drug charges after RIDE check

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: cannabis, cocaine, drug trafficking, Hamilton Police Service, mississauga, ride check

A Mississauga man is facing charges after being pulled over for a safety check in Hamilton.

Officers were conducting RIDE checks near Cannon St. East and Melrose Ave shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say they began speaking with the driver of a Ford Fusion and smelled freshly burned marijauana.

They searched the vehicle and located several items to “support the trafficking of drugs within the vehicle.”

Police seized cocaine, cannabis, two cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on February.

Hamilton police are reminding the public to be careful when transporting cannabis. According to the law, “No person shall drive or have care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat”. The exception is cannabis must be packed in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle or boat.



LATEST STORIES

Mississauga man facing drug charges after RIDE check

Halton police investigate assault at Burlington home

A tribute concert remembering Mike Taylor from the band Walk off the Earth

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php