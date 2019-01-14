Mississauga man facing drug charges after RIDE check

A Mississauga man is facing charges after being pulled over for a safety check in Hamilton.

Officers were conducting RIDE checks near Cannon St. East and Melrose Ave shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say they began speaking with the driver of a Ford Fusion and smelled freshly burned marijauana.

They searched the vehicle and located several items to “support the trafficking of drugs within the vehicle.”

Police seized cocaine, cannabis, two cellphones and drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on February.

Hamilton police are reminding the public to be careful when transporting cannabis. According to the law, “No person shall drive or have care or control of a vehicle or boat, whether or not it is in motion, while cannabis is contained in the vehicle or boat”. The exception is cannabis must be packed in baggage that is fastened closed or is not otherwise readily available to any person in the vehicle or boat.