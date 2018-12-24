;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Mississauga Hit and Run

Posted:
Category: Ontario, Peel
Tags: Constable Sarah Patten, Enfield Place, Kariya Drive, peel police


A quiet street following a brutal early morning hit and run.

It started with a fight between two groups inside the bar near the intersection of Enfield Place and Kariya Drive just before three this morning.

Police say security escorted both groups out of the building and the argument continued onto the street.

A man involved in the altercation left the area, got into his car and parked along the side of the bar.

Peel Police Constable Sarah Patten describes what happened next.

Paramedics were called in to treat six people.

Police say three of the people hurt are women and two are men. They are all in their 20’s.

The nightclub provided video surveillance to police which they are now reviewing.

Late this afternoon police released these photos of the suspect. The man they say failed to remain at the scene.

Officers say the front end of the car may be damaged after hitting the crowd, a garbage bin and a nearby heating lamp.

Police say it is also missing a front licence plate.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the initial fight, if the two groups knew each other or what started the argument.

Police say the man responsible is facing charges including assault with a weapon and fail to remain.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have cell phone or dash-cam footage to call them or Crime Stoppers.



LATEST STORIES

Mississauga Hit and Run

Christmas Wrapping for a Cause

Holiday Skating

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php