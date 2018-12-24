Mississauga Hit and Run

A quiet street following a brutal early morning hit and run.

It started with a fight between two groups inside the bar near the intersection of Enfield Place and Kariya Drive just before three this morning.

Police say security escorted both groups out of the building and the argument continued onto the street.

A man involved in the altercation left the area, got into his car and parked along the side of the bar.

Peel Police Constable Sarah Patten describes what happened next.

Paramedics were called in to treat six people.

Police say three of the people hurt are women and two are men. They are all in their 20’s.

The nightclub provided video surveillance to police which they are now reviewing.

Late this afternoon police released these photos of the suspect. The man they say failed to remain at the scene.

Officers say the front end of the car may be damaged after hitting the crowd, a garbage bin and a nearby heating lamp.

Police say it is also missing a front licence plate.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the initial fight, if the two groups knew each other or what started the argument.

Police say the man responsible is facing charges including assault with a weapon and fail to remain.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have cell phone or dash-cam footage to call them or Crime Stoppers.