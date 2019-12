Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help is locating 46-year-old Stephanie Thomson.

Police and Stephanie’s family are concerned for her well-being. She last contacted her family on November 28, 2019.

Stephanie Thomson has blonde hair, usually styled as a faux-hawk, around 5’4 and weighs between 90-100 lbs.

If you have any information that might help in locating Stephanie, please contact the Central Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725.