Missing Thorold teen’s body found

Category: Niagara
Tags: missing, Samantha Leigh Lambert, teen, thorold



The six-month search for 19-year-old Samantha Leigh Lambert of Thorold has come to a tragic end.

Niagara Police confirmed Tuesday that a body found in a rural area in Welland is that of the missing teen.

After her daughter’s disappearance, Yvonna Lambert took to social media describing Samantha as being beautiful and loved.

Yvonne said months went by and still no word from her daughter.  On Facebook, she said it didn’t seem like police were trying hard enough to find Samantha.

Residents say forensic officers have been gathering evidence in the area of Schisler and Darby roads in Welland. The girl’s body was found in a rural area by a passerby.

Niagara police say it’s too early to determine whether or not foul play is suspected but they’re not ruling it out.

They’re asking anyone with information to call them or CrimeStoppers.



